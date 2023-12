Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows cloud over hills in Bandarban, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

Walking among the cloudy hills in Bandarban, Bangladesh, and enjoying the splendid scenery hidden in the clouds, all your worries seem gone with the wind.

Bandarban, one of the three magnificent hill districts of Bangladesh, is renowned for exquisite hilly terrains and hillside views, soothing the mind and body of visitors.

A boy is pictured at a village in Bandarban, Bangladesh, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows clouds touching the hills in Bandarban, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows cloud over hills in Bandarban, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows a tribal girl at a village in Bandarban, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)