Unloaded cargos clog Ctg depots

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
12 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Unloaded cargos clog Ctg depots

Owing to the delay in boarding, 3 Singapore-bound shipping lines left Ctg Port, leaving their pre-booked 277 TEUs containers

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
12 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 09:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Some 4,000 covered vans, which were scheduled to unload export cargo at different Chattogram inland container depots before Eid-ul-Azha, are still waiting for unloading due to a rise in export goods backlog and a shortage of manpower during Eid, sector insiders said.

Besides, the closure of BM Container Depot, one of the largest of its kind, after a massive fire incident early last month also contributed to the cargo van pile-up that ultimately caused losses for exporters, particularly from the readymade garment sector.

"Our transportation costs quadrupled as covered vans failed to unload goods on time," Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told The Business Standard.

"Who will bear the additional cost? Similar incidents happen every year on Eid, but there has been no initiative to solve this problem."

He added that such a situation badly impacts the country's exports.

The number of cargo vans waiting to be unloaded before Eid was 5,000. On Tuesday, it decreased by 1,000, which means some 4,000 vans are still waiting, according to Bangladesh Covered Van Truck-Prime Mover Transport Owners Association Secretary-General Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed.

In normal times, exporters had to spend Tk15,000-16,000 to send a container of export goods to the depots, which amount has now increased to Tk50,000-60,000 due mainly to the prolonged wait for unloading, he told TBS.

"Besides, some vans have paid Tk3,000-6,000 in bribes to depot staffers for a fast unloading," Zafar Ahmed added. 

Talking to TBS, several covered van drivers said that they had been waiting there for the last 10-15 days, which was supposed to be just 8 hours.

Most of the covered vans are parked in an area of ​​7 km on the Patenga Outer Ring Road and about 5 km in the Kumira area of ​​the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The drivers said they also faced several unwanted incidents of snatching and theft while staying day and night in the vans.

"One of the reasons behind the backlog is the higher flow of containers [carried by the covered vans] than our capacity," Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association Secretary-General Ruhul Amin Sikder told TBS.

There are still about 38% more export containers than usual in the depots.

"Due to the Eid holidays, garment owners sent their export goods to the container depots long before their ships' schedule. Cargo vans are waiting outside the depots day after day, as a result," he added.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, however, was hopeful that the situation would return to normal within a week.

Out of 19 inland container depots in the port city of Chattogram, the largest five handle most export shipments.

"Brand buyers have designated depots for keeping their ordered products before shipping. Buyers are not interested in keeping goods in depots with poor logistics facilities. So the large depots feel the pressure," Khairul Alam Sujan, vice-president of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, told TBS.

He added that a lot of export goods used to be stored at BM Depot. "As it remained closed after the fire accident, the pressure on other large depots increased."

Meanwhile, three Singapore-bound ships left Chattogram Port on 6 July, leaving their pre-booked 277 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers as the authorities concerned failed to board the containers on the ships on time, according to the Chattogram Port.

Top News

containers / Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

1h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

1h | Videos
Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

1h | Videos
What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south