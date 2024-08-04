University Teachers' Network proposed for interim government, demand step down prime minister

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 05:56 pm

University Teachers' Network proposed for interim government, demand step down prime minister

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 05:56 pm
Teachers gather in front of Oparejeyo Bangla on 29 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Teachers gather in front of Oparejeyo Bangla on 29 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The University Teachers' Network has demanded the resignation of Shekh Hasina from the post of prime minister and also proposed to form an interim government to prevent the ongoing deadly protest.

On Sunday, University Teachers' Network posted their demands through a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at 12 pm.

In a written press release, it said, based on the opinions of citizens and political forces, the interim government will be formed with members of the teachers, lawyers' society. Sheikh Hasina's government will resign.

Interim government will ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible for the killings and injuries in the movement. Also will organize a free and fair election immediately, read the press release. 

