University Teachers' Network gather at Shahbagh demanding justice for killing of students

The teachers observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Teachers gather in front of Oparejeyo Bangla on 29 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Teachers gather in front of Oparejeyo Bangla on 29 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The University Teachers' Network has condemned the killing of students during the quota reform movement and demanded justice.

Teachers from various public and private universities gathered in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh around 11:30am today (29 July).

From there, a silent procession started and they took position at the foot of the Oporejeyo Bangla sculpture in front of Dhaka University's Arts Faculty Building. There the teachers observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

Professor Sayeed Ferdous of the Anthropology Department of Jahangirnagar University presided over the gathering.

During the procession teachers said, There is no precedent of such a bloody uprising in Bangladesh like that of 2024. Most of the students and crowds who were shot dead were under 18. They strongly condemned this incident and demanded justice.

Stamford University Professor Nahid Newaz said, "More than 200 people died. Not only students but also workers, day laborers, rickshaw pullers, pedestrians and children also died. The government must take responsibility for such violence."

Masud Imran Manu, professor of the Archeology Department of Jahangirnagar University, "Our students are being picked up every moment. This movement is no longer limited to quota reform, it has now become a movement of the whole of Bangladesh."

teachers / Shahbagh / quota reform protest

