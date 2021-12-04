University student killed in road accident near airport

A student of Green University was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Dhaka airport early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mahadi Hasan Limon, 21, a fourth-year student in the Department of Textile Engineering at Green University hailed from Jaipurhat district.

The accident occurred after Friday midnight when Mahadi was returning home at Kamarpara in the capital's Uttara after visiting a sick relative in Dhanmondi.

According to Airport police station, the driver fled the scene after the accident. However, police have seized the covered van.

Later, the body of the deceased was recovered at around 2:45am and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

This is the third time in recent weeks that a student died on road amid the ongoing movement of students demanding road safety.

Earlier that, Nayeem Hasan, a 2nd-year student of Notre Dame College, was killed after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan of the capital on 24 November, prompting students' movement demanding safe roads.

On 29 November, Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, an SSC examinee this year from Ekramunnesa High School at Rampura in the capital, died after a bus of Anabil Paribahan ran over him in Palashbagh area near Rampura TV road while he was crossing the road.