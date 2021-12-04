University student killed in road accident near airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 02:41 pm

Related News

University student killed in road accident near airport

This is the third time in recent weeks that a student died on road amid the ongoing movement of students demanding road safety

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 02:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A student of Green University was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Dhaka airport early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mahadi Hasan Limon, 21, a fourth-year student in the Department of Textile Engineering at Green University hailed from Jaipurhat district.

The accident occurred after Friday midnight when Mahadi was returning home at Kamarpara in the capital's Uttara after visiting a sick relative in Dhanmondi.

According to Airport police station, the driver fled the scene after the accident. However, police have seized the covered van.

Later, the body of the deceased was recovered at around 2:45am and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

This is the third time in recent weeks that a student died on road amid the ongoing movement of students demanding road safety.

Earlier that, Nayeem Hasan, a 2nd-year student of Notre Dame College, was killed after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan of the capital on 24 November, prompting students' movement demanding safe roads.

On 29 November, Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, an SSC examinee this year from Ekramunnesa High School at Rampura in the capital, died after a bus of Anabil Paribahan ran over him in Palashbagh area near Rampura TV road while he was crossing the road. 

Top News

road accident in Bangladesh / Road Safety Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

6h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

1d | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub