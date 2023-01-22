University student dies as bus hits motorcycle at Kuril

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

University student dies as bus hits motorcycle at Kuril

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 10:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of students blocked the airport road after a Northern University student died in a road accident at Kuril area in the capital on Sunday afternoon which brought traffic movement to a standstill for hours causing suffering to the commuters. 

The deceased was identified as Nadia Akter, a first-year student of pharmacy department at Northern university. Her body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Nadia was a pillion rider of a motorcycle with a friend and was crushed under a Victor Paribahan bus in front of Jamuna Future Park on the Kuril-Bishwa Road area at around 1pm on Sunday, ABM Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bhatara police station told The Business Standard.

The police official also said that she was supposed to visit the Jamuna Future Park shopping mall. 

"When they reached in front of the mall, a bus hit the bike from behind and she fell down on the road. The bus rammed her, killing her on the spot," Asaduzzaman added. 

The bus was seized immediately although the bus driver and helper fled the scene. A case was filed under the Bangladesh Road Transport Act, 2018.

The vehicles were stuck in gridlock from the Airport area to Badda-Kuril as the students took to the streets at Kawla footover bridge area Sunday afternoon. 

The vehicular movement came to a standstill for several hours and the commuters were found suffering as they walked to reach their destinations.

However, the police removed the protestors from the roads at around 7pm clearing it for vehicular movement. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The agitating students chanted slogans demanding safe roads. They took to the streets after the accident protesting other accidents that had taken place in the area earlier.

The year 2018 saw one of the biggest student protests "Bangladesh Road Safety Movement 2018" in demand for road safety. 

From 29 July to 8 August 2018, a series of public protests in Bangladesh was held advocating improved road safety.

The student movement sparked after the death of two students of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College as a speeding Jabal-e-

Nur Paribahan bus ploughed into a bus stop on the airport road killing the two and injuring several others. 

The incident impelled students to demand safer roads and stricter traffic laws, and the demonstrations rapidly spread throughout the country.

Top News

Northern University / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

14h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

16h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

5h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

4h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

7h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

6h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port