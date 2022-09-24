University student crushed under train wheels in Natore

A 25-year-old university student was crushed under the wheels of a train in Natore as he attempted to reboard it at Abdulpur Junction station on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Nuruzzaman Entaj, son of advocate Ishaq Ali. He was a sixth semester law student of Rajshahi's Barendra University.



Sheikh Ziauddin Bablu, station master of Abdulpur Junction, said Entaj was travelling with his father from Pabna's Ishwardi to Rajshahi on a Rohanpur-bound commuter train on Saturday morning.



"Entaj had disembarked from the train at Abdulpur Junction. As the train started to leave the station, Entaj tried to get inside hurriedly. His hands slipped and met with the tragedy," said Bablu.

