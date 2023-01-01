University student among 3 killed in Jessore road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 07:12 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three people, including a university student, were killed in a road accident on Jessore-Chougachha highway beside Churamonkathi rail crossing in the district.

The deceased are Farzana Islam Sumi, 22, student of Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST), Zohra Begum, 55, of Komlapur village under sadar upazila, and van driver Masum Hossain, 28.

Witness Amzad Ali, husband of deceased Zohra Begum, said they were travelling to Beltola of Chougachha on a van when a speeding truck of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) rammed their vehicle, leaving three dead.

Confirming the incident, Kotwali Model Police Station Officer in Charge Tajul Islam said police seized the killer truck.

Two others were injured in the accident. They have been undergoing treatment at Jessore General Hospital.

