The University Press Ltd launches in Chattogram

Reputed publishing house The University Press Ltd, popularly known as UPL Books, has launched a new centre in Chattogram.

The latest branch in the city's Jamal Khan Road was inaugurated on Saturday.

Along with the books published by UPL, selected books from other publications will also be available for sale in the UPL Books Chattogram.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new centre, UPL announced a 30% discount on all of its books till 31 March. Besides, there will be a 20% discount on books from other publications.

Chittagong Independent University (CIU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest.

Chittagong University (CU) Professor Professor Siraj Ud Doullah, Professor Nizam Ahmed, renowned translator Alam Khorshed, Asian University for Women (AUW) Professor Dr David Taylor, Chittagong University Teachers' Association (CUTA) President Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui, Professor Dr Ananda Bikash Chakma, among others, were present.

This book centre in Chattogram will help expand the role played by UPL in building a knowledge-based society across the country, said speakers at the inauguration ceremony, expressing their hope that UPL Chattogram will play a more effective role in the intellectual practice of readers in the port city.