The University Press Ltd launches in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:49 pm

The University Press Ltd launches in Chattogram

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:49 pm
The University Press Ltd launches in Chattogram

Reputed publishing house The University Press Ltd, popularly known as UPL Books, has launched a new centre in Chattogram.

The latest branch in the city's Jamal Khan Road was inaugurated on Saturday.

Along with the books published by UPL, selected books from other publications will also be available for sale in the UPL Books Chattogram.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new centre, UPL announced a 30% discount on all of its books till 31 March. Besides, there will be a 20% discount on books from other publications.

Chittagong Independent University (CIU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest.

Chittagong University (CU) Professor Professor Siraj Ud Doullah, Professor Nizam Ahmed, renowned translator Alam Khorshed, Asian University for Women (AUW) Professor Dr David Taylor, Chittagong University Teachers' Association (CUTA) President Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui, Professor Dr Ananda Bikash Chakma, among others, were present.

This book centre in Chattogram will help expand the role played by UPL in building a knowledge-based society across the country, said speakers at the inauguration ceremony, expressing their hope that UPL Chattogram will play a more effective role in the intellectual practice of readers in the port city.

 

University Press Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Noagaon is where the clan goes back, for it is home when the heart is driven by the urge for a rediscovery of roots. Photo: Author

Noagaon in the soul

8h | Panorama
Beautifully decorated salad section of Pan Pacific Sonargaon’s Iftar Buffet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Iftar buffet at Pan Pacific Sonargaon: Over 100 dishes from around the world

8h | Food
Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

13h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

13h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

3h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

5h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

2h | TBS Stories
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body