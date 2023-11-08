Universal pension scheme now tax-free

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 10:46 pm

Related News

Universal pension scheme now tax-free

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued an order in this regard on 5 November, which was published on the government website on Wednesday.

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 10:46 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

All income from the Universal Pension Scheme, introduced in August, will be tax-free and investors in the scheme will get a tax rebate.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued an order in this regard on 5 November, which was published on the government website on Wednesday.

Sources related to NBR said that this initiative has been taken to make people interested in investing in this scheme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, investments are allowed for tax rebates in some sectors including savings certificates, life insurance premiums, contributions to the provident fund of government servants, employer and officer contributions to recognised provident funds, contributions to welfare fund and group insurance fund, contributions paid to a superannuation fund, investments in Deposit Pension Scheme (DPS) of bank and non-bank financial institutions, investment in the capital market in primary or secondary shares, stocks, mutual funds, or debentures of companies listed on stock exchanges, and investments in government-approved treasury bonds.

According to section 78 of the new income tax law, 3% of the taxable income of a taxpayer or 15% of the combined investment in the mentioned sectors or Tk10 lakh — whichever is less — will get a tax rebate.

The government rolled out the Universal Pension Scheme in August to ensure a better and more secure life for everyone by bringing the country's people aged above 18 under its coverage.

The universal pension scheme offers a total of four schemes — Probash, Pragati, Surokkha, and Samata.

Although the government launched the Universal Pension Scheme with great enthusiasm, the public response has not been as expected. In the first month, approximately 13,000 people enrolled in various pension schemes, but in the following month, the number dropped significantly to just 2,000.

Top News

universal pension scheme / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

8h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

8h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

12h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

2h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

7h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

8h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

11h | TBS Career