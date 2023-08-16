Universal Pension Scheme begins tomorrow: What happens if a pensioner goes missing?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

Universal Pension Scheme begins tomorrow: What happens if a pensioner goes missing?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Universal Pension System on Thursday (17 August) to bring everyone above the age of 18 under pension schemes.

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

What will happen if someone who joined the Universal Pension Scheme suddenly goes missing?

Will their nominee get the money stored? But what if the missing person was to return some day in the future?

The Universal Pension Scheme, which is set to roll out tomorrow (17 August), has made plans for exactly such a situation.

According to the pension scheme rules, if any individual goes missing, their nominee or successor concerned shall inform the pension authority after filing a general diary.

Universal Pension: Deposit Tk50 lakh over 42 years, get up to Tk6cr back

In this case, the nominee or heir of the missing person can submit the individual's pension installments and continue the pension scheme or the scheme will be suspended for the time being.

A missing person will be treated as a "missing pensioner" if they have attained pension eligibility.

In case of both continuous installments or suspended account, if a pensioner goes missing before attaining the age of 75 years, the pensioner's monthly arrears shall be paid to their nominees or heirs at least seven years after the person is reported as missing. 

But the pension benefits will be given till the pensioner is scheduled to turn 75. No benefits will be available once this age limit is crossed.

Universal Pension Scheme to be inaugurated Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Universal Pension System on Thursday (17 August) to bring everyone above the age of 18 under pension schemes.

In this system, all citizens of the country above the age of 18, except government employees and those working in autonomous corporations, will enjoy lifetime monthly pension benefits from the age of 60 by contributing a fixed amount.

The universal pension is being launched with four schemes – "Probash" for expatriates, "Pragati" for private sector workers, "Suraksha" for informal sector workers and "Samata" scheme for the very poor.

In these schemes, the contributor will get 12.31 times the amount they contribute in monthly, quarterly or annual installments as per their wish.

Also, failure to deposit the contribution within one month of the due date after enrollment in any scheme will result in a penalty of 1% for each subsequent day.

If a contributor fails to deposit three consecutive installments, his pension account will be suspended.

The account will not be reactivated until the due installments are paid in full.

If a person is permanently or temporarily, partially or totally unemployed and unable to earn due to physical or mental disability, the Public Pension Authority can declare him as "Insolvent Contributor" on his application.

In this case, the nominee or successor of the insolvent contributor can keep the scheme running by depositing the contribution and the nominee or successor can withdraw the pension at the end of the scheme period.

Economy / Top News

universal pension scheme / pension / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

1h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

8m | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years