Universal Pension Scheme to be inaugurated Thursday

Bangladesh

BSS
14 August, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 07:43 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The much-hyped Universal Pension Scheme is going to be launched on Thursday considering the future life of the cross section of people in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the scheme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Finance Division officials said that the scheme will be launched considering the future of the cross section of people in the country. 

Initially, four types of schemes will be launched considering people of four different types of communities. These are named as 'Pragati' 'Surokkha', 'Samata' and 'Prabashi'.

Out of these, Pragati will be applicable for the job holders of the private sector, Surokkha for the self-employed communities, Prabashi for the expatriate Bangladeshis and Samata for the low-income group people of the country.

The Universal Pension Scheme has been designed in such way where people aged between 18 to 50 years will come under it while they would start to get pension 60 years onward. Although it was not incorporated initially in the plan, but now people aged 50 years and above has been included in the pension scheme.

They would get the pension facility after providing premium for 10 years in a row.

universal pension scheme / Bangladesh

