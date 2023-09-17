Universal Pension Scheme: Around 13,000 registered in first month

Some 12,970 people have registered to join the universal pension scheme on Sunday (17 September), just a month since the programme was launched on 17 August.

The National Pension Authority (NPA) termed it 'a good response' and emphasised on further publicity to reach more people in both rural and urban areas.

Golam Mustafa, additional secretary of the Ministry of Finance and member of the NPA, said people got enlisted for the scheme of their own accord which is a very positive response.

People registered after taking their financial ability into consideration and taking the time to properly understand the scheme before depositing money.

In reply to a query, Mustafa said there is no possibility of returning the pension benefit after maturity of the programmes as everything is working digitally, with no scope for direct human intervention.

The government has launched the universal pension scheme with four sub-schemes named Probash, Pragati, Surokkha, and Samata.

According to the pension rules, the more money one deposits, the greater the pension they will be able to draw at the end of the term.

For the lower-income people, who will deposit Tk500 monthly, there will be another Tk500 subsidy from the government in the beginning.

In all the schemes, there is an additional multifold profit for everyone at the end of the specified period.