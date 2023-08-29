Universal Pension to be safe even if regime changes: Pension Authority

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 03:27 pm

Kabirul Ezdani Khan said plans are being made to invest the deposits under this pension in safe, risk-free sectors

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Universal Pension scheme will be safe even if the regime changes or the global situation worsens due to a war like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, says Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority (NPA).

"There is no reason to doubt its security. It is a scheme of the people, and the government will ensure it remains safe," he said on Tuesday (29 August) during a meeting organised by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on the Universal Pension 2023 in Dhaka's Motijheel. 

Kabirul Ezdani Khan said plans are being made to invest the deposits under this pension in safe, risk-free sectors.

He said, "We will initially invest it in treasury bonds and treasury bills. If the fund gets bigger, the money can be used to make long-term investments. 

"A fund management committee is being formed to figure out where we can invest the deposits."

