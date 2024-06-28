Unity among Muslim countries could have prevented Gaza crisis, Rohingya persecution: FM Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the 36th convocation of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Gazipur’s Board Bazar on 28 June. Photo: PID

More unity among Muslim countries could have prevented the humanitarian disasters in Gaza and the persecution of the Rohingyas in Myanmar, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (28 June).

"To stop ongoing conflicts and build a conflict-free world, efforts must be made to create global public opinion," the minister said while speaking as the chief guest at the 36th convocation of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Gazipur's Board Bazar this afternoon.

Criticising the Israeli occupation in Gaza, the foreign minister said, "What is happening in Gaza is intolerable. Such incidents are happening only because of the lack of unity in the Muslim Ummah. Not just in Gaza, inhumane incidents have occurred in various parts of the world."

The ceremony was presided over by IUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, IUT Governing Board Chairman Professor Dr Saleh Ibrahim Alqasoumi, Professor Dr Mohammad Ataul Karim, among others, also spoke at the event.