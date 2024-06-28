Unity among Muslim countries could have prevented Gaza crisis, Rohingya persecution: FM Hasan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:54 pm

Related News

Unity among Muslim countries could have prevented Gaza crisis, Rohingya persecution: FM Hasan

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:54 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the 36th convocation of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Gazipur’s Board Bazar on 28 June. Photo: PID
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the 36th convocation of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Gazipur’s Board Bazar on 28 June. Photo: PID

More unity among Muslim countries could have prevented the humanitarian disasters in Gaza and the persecution of the Rohingyas in Myanmar, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (28 June).

"To stop ongoing conflicts and build a conflict-free world, efforts must be made to create global public opinion," the minister said while speaking as the chief guest at the 36th convocation of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Gazipur's Board Bazar this afternoon.

Criticising the Israeli occupation in Gaza, the foreign minister said, "What is happening in Gaza is intolerable. Such incidents are happening only because of the lack of unity in the Muslim Ummah. Not just in Gaza, inhumane incidents have occurred in various parts of the world."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ceremony was presided over by IUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, IUT Governing Board Chairman Professor Dr Saleh Ibrahim Alqasoumi, Professor Dr Mohammad Ataul Karim, among others, also spoke at the event.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Muslim countries / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

9h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

12h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

9h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

3h | Videos
Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

55m | Videos
Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

4h | Videos
Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

23h | Videos