Unite as one world to demand the end of carnage against Palestinians: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
17 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

Unite as one world to demand the end of carnage against Palestinians: PM Hasina

She made some recommendations for the betterment of the Global South and the world

UNB
17 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 12:26 pm
Global leaders assemble virtually in the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit 2023, which is hosted by India.
Global leaders assemble virtually in the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit 2023, which is hosted by India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said It is time for all to unite as one world and demand the end of the conflict going on in Palestine.

"Here, I express my profound concern at the tragic, inhuman existence of the hapless Palestinians in the face of merciless carnage. It is time for all of us to unite as one world and demand the end of the conflict," she said.

The prime minister made the call while addressing the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit 2023, which is hosted by India on a virtual platform, from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She said that the theme of the summit, "Together for Everyone's Growth with Everyone's Trust" is most timely as it flags the pressing issue the world faces today, namely, "trust deficit."

"It is the trust deficit among nations and lack of respect for international law that has led to the ongoing war in Europe and the carnage in Palestine," she said.

Hasina mentioned that these conflicts call for an urgent need to create genuine trust and mutual respect among the warring nations and involved international actors.

"Our world is plagued with unbearable poverty, undesirable inequality, intolerable terrorism, and the catastrophic threat of climate change," she said.

In addition, she said, there have now appeared sanctions and counter-sanctions, with new challenges and increasing hardship for the people of the Global South.

"In this critical time, the world must unite as one and strengthen 'Everyone's Trust' to achieve 'Everyone's Growth'," she said.

The PM opined that the Global South is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping our future although it is often vulnerable to various socio-economic challenges.

"These need to be addressed by allowing more space and voice for the Global South to enable the creation of a more equitable and peaceful world based on Everyone's Trust," she added.

She expressed Bangladesh's commitment in this regard.

She mentioned that Bangladesh stands ready to share with the Global South its experiences on achieving food security, free housing, community healthcare, women's empowerment, and climate adaptation.

She made some recommendations for the betterment of the Global South and the world.

The recommendations

First: As a keen advocate of promoting peace, she believes it is vital to uphold global peace and stability for the overall well-being of humanity.

"The Global South must maintain a united front against unilateral sanctions and counter-sanctions."

Second:  Women, as half of the global population, are crucial for the creation of inclusive and vibrant societies.

"As the longest-serving female leader, I know for sure that empowering women is a strategic necessity for a brighter and more equitable future."

Third: All efforts are vital to limiting the global temperature to 1.5° Celsius.

"Increased financing and the transfer of relevant technologies for climate adaptation to the Global South are imperative."

Fourth, The Global South as a major manpower-exporting country, should streamline migration in the development process to offer a better life to all and to contribute to economic growth in both host and home countries.

Fifth, LDCs are facing various economic challenges resulting from COVID-19 and conflicts in parts of the world.

"I urge here the continuation of duty, quota-free access, and other facilities for a good period for graduating LDCs and after their graduation."

Finally, she stressed the importance of South-South and Triangular Cooperation for the promotion of global human development.

"I also urge development partners, international financial institutions, and stakeholders to generously support the Global South for a better future."

India is hosting the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit on Friday in a virtual format, in what will be the second time since January this year.

The Inaugural Leaders' Session was chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the Inaugural Leaders' Session is "Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust" and that of the Concluding Leaders' Session is "Global South: Together for One Future".

Hamas-Israel war / Top News / South Asia

PM Hasina / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

4h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

3h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

17h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

16h | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

17h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

18h | TBS World