Union Parishad member in Bandarban injured by shot fired from Myanmar

A local Union Parishad member in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari was injured by a shot reportedly fired from Myanmar.

The injured, Saber Ahmad, is a member of Ward-8 of Naikhongchhari Sadar Union Parishad.

The area's Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Abshar Imon said Saber was talking to the locals near Jamchari Mosque in the border area around 4pm on Monday when a bullet from across the border hit him in the waist.

He was immediately taken to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, he added.

Naikhongchhari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Mannan could not be reached over the phone for a comment regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, around 29 personnel of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) took refuge in Bangladesh on Monday amid reports of heavy gunfights between the country's junta troops and rebels.

Earlier on 15 February, 330 Myanmar nationals, including border guards and members of the armed forces, who had fled the fighting in Rakhine State were sent back to the country.