Union chairman, member control 70 illegal brick kilns in Rangunia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 12:09 am

The photo was taken on Monday from the Keranihat area of Chattogram’s Satkania upazila. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Around 70 brick kilns run illegally in Islampur union of Rangunia, Chattogram, and the local Union Parishad chairman and a UP member control the unauthorised business.

UP Chairman Sirajul Islam Chowdhury and UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan allegedly collect monthly donations from the brick kilns. Locals allege that the duo controls the sale of topsoil and firewood for the brickyards and manages the administration to keep the unauthorised activities going.

Of the 150 brick kilns in Rangunia, 90% do not have clearance from the Environment Department. Local residents said even though the brickfields are constantly being built on the hills and arable land, there is no initiative from the administration to stop them.

They claimed that local representatives of various unions and a group of people identifying themselves as ruling party men have built these brick kilns.

Brick kiln owners said they are running the unauthorised business by "managing" various government departments.

On a visit to various areas in Rangunia, it was seen that after cutting land and hills in Rajanagar, South Rajanagar, Islampur, Nishchintapur, Shankhola Beel, reserved forest area of Chandraghona Union, and hilly areas with excavators, soil is transported to brick kilns. Hundreds of thousands of people in the upazila are at risk of health hazards due to the toxic fumes from the brick kilns.

The gang is cutting off Rangunia's reserved forests and hills to collect wood for brick kilns. In addition to the destruction of natural forest resources, the environment is under threat.

Seeking anonymity, the owner of a brickyard said, "We are running our business by managing all departments, including the administration, the Forest Department, police outposts, beat offices, public representatives, and political party leaders. The administration sometimes collects some fines through mobile courts, but there is no precedent for closing a brick kiln."

Islampur UP Chairman Sirajul Islam Chowdhury has two brick kilns named ABC and ABC-2, which burn 1.3 crore pieces of brick every year.

He said none of the 70 brickyards in the union have approval.

"My own two brick kilns also do not have approval," he told TBS.

Locals said out of 15 unions in Rangunia upazila, 12 unions have about 150 brick kilns. Among them, there are about 113 brickfields in Islampur, Dakshin Rajanagar, and Rajanagar unions. In these brick kilns, wood from reserved forests is burned instead of coal.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ataul Gani Osmani told The Business Standard that there are about 70 brick kilns in Rangunia. "I don't know how many of them are illegal," he added.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said, "The UNO has told me that necessary action will be taken in this regard."

Md Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the Environment Department in Chattogram, said, "Conducting operations to stop illegal brick kilns is part of our regular activities. We will soon conduct an operation to stop illegal brick kilns in Rangunia."

