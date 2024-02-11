Unidentified man’s body found along Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox’s Bazar

The body was found in Telipara canal of Ukhiya's Balukhali area. Photo: UNB

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man, believed to be a member of Myanmar army, along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Sunday (11 February).

Local people spotted the body of the man wearing green helmet and uniform in Balukhali Customs area in the afternoon and informed police, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Kaisar, a local youth, said black marks were found on the face of the man and he might have washed ashore at Balukhali from Myanmar's Dekhibunia through the Naf River.

Necessary steps will be taken later, said the OC.

A tense situation has been prevailing along the border between Bandarban's Naikhongchhari Ghumdhum and Tumbru amid fierce fighting, skirmishes and gunfire between the armed forces of the military junta and insurgent groups inside Myanmar for two weeks.

Over 300 Myanmar forces and border guards have so far taken shelter in Bangladesh as of Wednesday noon in the wake of conflicts along the border.

Meanwhile, two people - a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man - were killed when mortar shells from the Myanmar side landed on a kitchen at Jalpaitli village of Ghumdhum union in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on Monday.