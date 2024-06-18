Unidentified man found dead beside DMCH new building

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from the side of new building of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital today (18 June).

Locals spotted the body of the man aged about 60 around 10am and informed police, said Aminul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbag Police Station.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue.

Police suspected that the man might have died due to old age related ailments.

The exact cause of death will be known after postmortem, the SI said.