UNICEF welcomes Bangladesh's decision on reopening schools

Bangladesh

UNB
05 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 04:48 pm

UNICEF has "wholeheartedly" welcomed the decision by the government of Bangladesh to reopen schools.

"Together with other development partners, we will continue to work closely with the government to keep schools open safely," said Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said on Friday that primary, secondary, and higher secondary educational institutions in the country will reopen on September 12.

"The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the Education Ministry, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the National Technical Advisory Committee held on Thursday night," she said at a function in Chandpur Sadar upazila.

