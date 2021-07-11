Unicef mourns children deaths in Narayanganj factory fire  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 10:11 pm

Related News

Unicef mourns children deaths in Narayanganj factory fire  

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families of those who died, were injured, or remain unaccounted for. With over 50 casualties reported, as many as 16 or more of these may be children.”

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 10:11 pm
Logo of Unicef / Courtesy
Logo of Unicef / Courtesy

The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) mourns the deaths of the children, who lost their lives in the 8 July fire at Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila. 

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the families of those who died, were injured, or remain unaccounted for. With over 50 casualties reported, as many as 16 or more of these may be children," it said in a statement on Sunday. 

"As families continue to search for their missing children, the Unicef is working with the government to dispatch social workers to support children and families in Rupganj."

This tragic incident brings to light yet again that despite laws that should protect them, many children in Bangladesh are not only working, but they are working in hazardous conditions, the statement said. 

It said according to the Bangladesh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2019, over four million children are working and more than three million of them are trapped in the worst forms of child labour that involve hazardous working conditions. 

"The horrific deaths and suffering, which could have been avoided, are a stark reminder that all stakeholders must act now to protect children and must enforce compliance with the Children Act 2013 as well as child labour and occupational safety laws," added the statement. 

Top News

Unicef / Narayanganj factory fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

1h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

2h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion