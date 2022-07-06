Unicef expresses concern about recent attacks on teachers in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 02:28 pm

FILE PHOTO: A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) has expressed concern over the recent attacks on teachers in Bangladesh. 

"Unicef is deeply concerned about the recent series of attacks on teachers in Bangladesh. Unicef stands with the country in condemning these attacks, and we call for the safety and security of teachers to be upheld," said Unicef Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett in a press release on Wednesday (6 July). 

"Teachers play a critical role in ensuring children's right to education. But to do their job – to teach students to think critically, grow to their fullest potential and be good human beings – they need to be able to teach without fear. Attacks on teachers are attacks on education," Yett added. 

"If we fail to protect teachers from violence, it will be children who ultimately suffer," he further said. 

 

Unicef / Bangladesh

