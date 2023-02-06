Unicef, European Union, MoWCA unite to implement community-led child protection in Bangladesh against violence

Bangladesh

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:18 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A three-day long training programme was inagurated on Sunday (5 February) with the aim of enhancing the skills of women affairs officers at the district and upazila levels to prevent violence against children and women by the Accelerating Protection for Children project of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

The project is being implemented with technical support from Unicef and financial support from the European Union, reads a press release.

Elisa Calpona, child protection manager of Unicef, explained: "In 2021, a reform was conducted by UNICEF and MoWCA and this allowed to reach from 150,000 children and caregivers in the first year, to 14 million children and their communities in 2022. This is considered now a flagship programme that is sustainable and scalable and it is fully led by MoWCA."

As a guest of honor, Natalie McCauley, chief of Child Protection Section, Unicef mentioned that more than 45 million children are affected by violence and half of the girl get married before 18.

She reminded that everyone has a role to play in protecting children, in particular by establishing a Department of Children Affairs.

Fazilatun Nessa Indira, state minister for Women and Children Affairs inaugurated the event as the chief guest while Farida Pervin, director-general of the Department of Women Affairs chaired the event.

Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, secretary Muhammad Wahiduzzaman, additional secretary (Administration) of MoWCA also joined the event.

The master training will be delivered from 5-7 February at BIAM Foundation, Dhaka, adds the release.

The approach adopted is called "Journey of Life" which is a community-led approach, internationally piloted and adjusted in the Bangladesh country context to prevent harmful practices and violence against children and women.

