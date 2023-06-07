Unicef, children urge parliamentarians to safeguard education, health and protection in national budget

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:33 pm

Related News

Unicef, children urge parliamentarians to safeguard education, health and protection in national budget

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:33 pm
Unicef, children urge parliamentarians to safeguard education, health and protection in national budget

Children and Unicef called on parliamentarians for safeguarding allocations for education, health and social protection in the national budget.

They made the call during a briefing at the Bangladesh National Parliament today jointly organised by Unicef and the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights. Children from across the country and members of Parliament, including from standing committees on finance, health and education attended the event, reads a press release. 

"I have spoken to many children who have to work for three meals a day. Most of them no longer go to school. And many have to continue working day after day despite being ill," said 14-year-old child journalist Maisha Anjum Arifa from Khulna. 

"Hearing from the children today, it is clear that we, as public representatives, have a lot more to do for them. I will continue to champion their rights and convey their voices. I ask my colleagues to do the same," said Shamsul Hoque Tuku, deputy speaker of the National Parliament and the chair of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights. 

In the proposed budget for FY2023-24, allocations for education, health and social protection have proportionally declined compared to last year. 

"Bangladesh has made laudable progress in meeting the rights, and improving the well-being of children. But there is a risk of sliding backwards if investments in critical social sectors are not maintained," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh, to parliamentarians who attended the briefing session.

The Unicef analysis highlighted that the proposed health sector budget – down to 0.76 as a percentage of GDP in this year's budget from 0.83 last year – would need significant boosting towards 2 percent for Bangladesh to deliver on its commitment to Universal Health Coverage.

In addition, UNICEF's presentation outlined how the education share of the budget has declined to 1.76 as a percentage of GDP in this year's budget compared to 1.83 last year. At the same time, a positive move towards greater inclusion is an increase of the educational stipend for students with disabilities.

In the area of social protection, Unicef welcomed the proposal to increase the number of beneficiaries of the Mother and Child Benefit Program, but noted the importance of adjusting entitlements for inflation to prevent a significant decline of the actual value of the benefits.

"Children cannot wait. Bangladesh cannot wait. Unicef urges parliamentarians to prioritise children in the budget," Yett concluded as he thanked the Government and the Members of the Parliamentary Caucus for Child Rights for their tireless work for children.

Budget

Unicef / children / BUDGET FY2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

6h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

10h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

7h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

5h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

6h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection