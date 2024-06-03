Unicef, children representatives join hands to advocate for a child-centric national budget

Photo: Courtesy

Unicef and children representatives from the Bangladesh Generation Parliament initiative highlighted today (3 June) the critical need for enhanced allocation and effective utilisation of the national budget in key child welfare sectors.

This year, the "Safeguarding Children's Interest in the National Budget: Pre-Budget Briefing" is jointly organised by UNICEF with the members of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, Standing Committees on the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health and the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum on Health & Wellbeing, reads a press release.

This briefing follows the comprehensive analysis of the national budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 conducted by UNICEF and presented it to the parliamentarians, revealing concerning trends in budget allocation and utilisation for key sectors, particularly education, health, and social protection. The presentation also sheds light on the investment needs in the three key sectors for the upcoming budget and recommendations going forward.

Children representing eight divisions of Bangladesh were present at the event and voiced their concerns and aspirations of their peers at the briefing.

"If we can participate in budget discussions, it will help us express our opinions, the obstacles that we face in our everyday life and the needs related to our education, health and other areas," said 11-year-old child journalist Owaiz Abtee from Kurigram.

"Engaging children in pre-budget analysis is a powerful step towards fostering active citizenship and ensuring their voices are heard in shaping our nation's future. Unicef's support in this initiative underscores our commitment to inclusive and participatory governance," said the chief guest, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chief Whip in the Bangladesh National Parliament.

Among other key issues, the briefing referred to the need of highlighting the underutilization of funds in critical sectors, which is complemented by the lack of allocation in other critical areas.

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, despite an increase in the total budget size by 12.3% compared to the previous year, the allocation for crucial sectors like health, education, and social protection has proportionally declined, posing a significant risk to the well-being of children and in achieving the country's development goals.

"Investing in our children is not just a moral obligation—it is a smart economic strategy that would bring high returns. Ensuring full utilization of the allocated budget for children is essential for sustaining the remarkable developmental strides Bangladesh has made," said Stanley Gwavuya, OIC Representative to UNICEF in Bangladesh, emphasising the importance of strategic investments in children.

"It is our duty as policymakers to ensure that the allocation and execution of budgets reflect our ommitment to the well-being and rights of every child in Bangladesh. Today's discussion reiterates our collective responsibility to enhance the mechanisms of budget utilization," said Shamsul Hoque Tuku, deputy speaker of the National Parliament, and the chair of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, echoing the need for legislative support.