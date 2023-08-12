Unicef calls for donation to fight dengue outbreak in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 03:53 pm

Unicef calls for donation to fight dengue outbreak in Bangladesh

Unicef and its partners are working tirelessly alongside the Government of Bangladesh to combat the dengue outbreak, delivering critical supplies, and providing support to help save lives.

To carry on with the aid, the UN body has opened a fundraising event at its help.unicef.org page.

"The worst dengue outbreak on record is threatening lives! Your donation can help reach innumerable children and families in Bangladesh with urgent care and support," it says calling for emergency aid needed to address the sudden outbreak.

The payment has two pathways: "Give Once" and Give Monthly".

How the donation will help: 

As per the details shared by Unicef, the support gathered will be used to-

  • Procure and provide dengue test kits to increase diagnostic capacity and promote timely intervention to prevent deaths from the disease
  • Reach more vulnerable communities by implementing long-term interventions in the Health and WASH sectors. These interventions include- building capacities of service providers; providing technical advice; and delivering critical supplies to prevent current and future outbreaks.
  • Increase our initiatives of circulating life-saving messages, through various channels, that help children and their families to identify the causes and symptoms of the disease; and seek urgent health support on time.
  • Engage with religious and community leaders, who actively work with UNICEF and partners, in empowering people with accurate and actionable information.
  • Helping to improve the capacity of health workers for dengue case management; investing in training; and deploying volunteers to monitor and report on dengue prevention and control.

To donate, visit the link: https://shorturl.at/mACM9

