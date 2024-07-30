Uni teachers, students protest by tying red clothes over faces, eyes

Demanding justice for those killed in the quota reform movement, teachers and students today protested in various universities and district towns across the country by tying red clothes over their faces and eyes.

In solidarity with the protesters, people changed their social media profile pictures to red to protest at the violence.

Rejecting the national mourning, students under the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protested online and on campuses to present their nine-point demands.

The protests took place at various locations, including Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, North South University, Khulna, Tangail, and Kishoreganj.

In the afternoon, teachers and students at Jahangirnagar University held a silent procession from the Shaheed Minar premises, wearing red clothes on their heads. The procession moved to the newly constructed "Chhatra-Janata Martyrs Monument," where they observed a minute's silence in memory of those who died during the quota reform movement.

The protestors then marched back to the Shaheed Minar and held a brief rally.

Professor Anwarullah Bhuiyan of the philosophy department commented, "When students took to the streets with their logical demands, the state forces and their supported organisations injured ordinary students to suppress them. Now, the government is arbitrarily arresting, jailing, and torturing students. We are witnessing a terrible repetition of the black night of 71."

Similarly, teachers and students of Rajshahi University held a procession in front of the Senate building, wearing red clothes on their heads and faces. The procession circled the university and concluded with a rally at the main gate.

Professor Saleh Hasan Naqeeb stated, "The government failed to address the students' fair movement properly. Our students are still being harassed and tortured. We demand an end to these indiscriminate killings and justice for the victims."

He also called for the campus to be reopened quickly.

At North South University, a group of teachers formed a human chain outside the Bashundhara residential area in support of the protesters. Professor Nova Ahmed said, "We are here for the students. They have been arrested, and we want them to know that we stand with them."

In a statement issued today, Mahin Sarkar, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, announced a "March for Justice" program to be held in all courts, campuses, and streets across the country on Wednesday.

He demanded an investigation and trial by the United Nations for the mass arrests, attacks, cases, disappearances, and murders of students throughout the country.