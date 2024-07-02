Uni teachers’ protest against pension scheme unreasonable: FinMin

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 04:03 pm

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. File Photo: Collected
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. File Photo: Collected

The ongoing strike by university teachers protesting inclusion of the new recruits in the Prottoy pension scheme is unreasonable, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (2 July).

The minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with Yingming Yang, vice president (South, Central & west Asia) of Asian Development Bank (ADB) at the secretariat this afternoon.

However, the minister declined to make further comments regarding the matter. 

Protest over Prottoy scheme enters second day

With the demand for the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme, teachers at public universities, including Dhaka University, started an indefinite strike on Monday (1 July), suspending all academic activities.

The university teachers announced that they will continue their indefinite strike and will not return to classes until their demands are met.

Education takes backseat as teachers protest 'Prottoy', students quota

Thirty-five public universities across the country are united in opposing this scheme.

On 13 March, the government introduced the Prottoy scheme for employees who join public universities and other organisations that fall under the scheme from 1 July 2024 onwards. However, those who joined these institutions before 1 July 2024 will continue to receive pension benefits as before.

