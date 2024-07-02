Uni teachers' association rejects finance ministry's explanation on Prottoy scheme

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association today (2 July) rejected the explanation from the Ministry of Finance on the recently introduced 'Prottoy' pension scheme.

Earlier today, the finance ministry claimed that the scheme was launched as current pension system for university teachers, which operates under an unfunded defined benefit system, is unsustainable.

"Rejecting the explanation from the finance ministry, we urge the teachers to continue the protest," Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, secretary general of the teachers' association, told the media at a sit-in programme at Dhaka University's Kala Bhavan this afternoon.

"We don't trust the government officials. In 2015, they promised us super grades, which we never received. We even spoke with the prime minister and a committee was formed, but nine years have passed, and we still haven't received a super grade.

"We will go back to work if the Prottoy pension scheme is withdrawn and the new scheme called 'Sebak' is introduced next year with facilities for all," he added.

About the missed classes and session jam of public universities, he said, "We are going to take special classes to compensate for the gaps in the studies of students."

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali cited the ongoing strike by university teachers as unreasonable.

With the demand for the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme, teachers at public universities, including Dhaka University, started an indefinite strike on 1 July, suspending all academic activities.

The university teachers announced that they will continue their indefinite strike and will not return to classes until their demands are met. A total of 35 public universities across the country are united in opposing this scheme.

On 13 March, the government introduced the Prottoy scheme for employees who join public universities and other organisations that fall under the scheme from 1 July 2024 onwards. However, those who joined these institutions before 1 July 2024 will continue to receive pension benefits as before.