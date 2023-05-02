Uni admission seeker files case over assault, head shave in Bashundhara

A female university admission seeker filed a case with the Vatara police station against four-five unidentified security guards after she was tortured and her head was shaved in the Bashundhara residential area on Sunday.

The 20-year-old victim complained that she was abducted, confined and tortured by the culprits over previous animosity, said Vatara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Abul Bashar Mohammad Asaduzzaman.

However, the case statement did not elaborate on the reasons of previous animosity or who were in feud with her earlier.

In the case statement, the victim said she was staying at her flat in Block-D of Bashundhara residential area to prepare for university admission tests.

At about 8am on Sunday, four to five unidentified security guards of the Bashundhara residential area came to her place and forcibly took her to Madani Avenue Nursery premises.

There the guards assaulted her and shaved her head, she said, adding that she managed to call her mother at about 11am on that day.

Her mother, sister, and a team from Vatara police station went to the scene and rescued her from the nursery premises at about 4pm, but the guards escaped sensing the presence of the police.

The police have not yet been able to confirm the accused security guards' identities or which agency they belong to.

The victim or her family could not be reached over phone for details regarding the matter.

Vatara Police Station Inspector Mohammad Shariful Islam said they could not make any headway in the investigation as the victim was sick and traumatised.

"We could not talk to the victim for details. She also could not name the accused. As soon she gets better, we will talk to her and the investigation will gain momentum," said Inspector Shariful.