Unhindered democracy spurs Bangladesh’s advancement: PM Hasina

23 August, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:08 pm

She asked the Bangladeshi envoys stationed in African countries to give special attention to remittance inflows in the coming days

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday put emphasis on the unhindered democratic process in the country for the sake of a non-stop development spree.

"Development is only possible through the democratic trend. That should be continued so none can hinder the advancement of Bangladesh," she said while delivering her introductory speech at the "Bangladesh Envoys Conference '' organised by Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in African countries at Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton.

She said that Bangladesh has registered unprecedented development in the last 14 years and a half due to the uninterrupted democratic system in the country.

"The development spree since 2008 is because there has been continuous democracy in the country, there is stability in the government, and we were able to do the right thing with the right decision. That's why we could attain this achievement," she said.

Hasina mentioned that for 21 years since the 15 August carnage in 1975 Bangladesh could not make any progress.

"Whenever Awami League came to power [after 21 years] it successfully ensured the country's development," she said.

She also said that Bangladesh now has the capability and capacity to face any sort of calamities - manmade and natural.

"For this sanction [due to Ukraine-Russia war] prices of everything shot up causing  inflation. This is a great problem. We all have to face this problem unitedly," she said.

She asked the Bangladeshi envoys stationed in African countries to give special attention to remittance inflows in the coming days.

She also asked them to expand the country's trade and commerce in new markets and destinations across the globe.

She put emphasis on enhancing bilateral relations and business with the African countries.

The PM also asked the Bangladeshi envoys to work for sending more Bangladeshi skilled manpower to African countries, taking measures to increase remittances and giving special care of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers working in the UN mission in the African countries as they have brightened Bangladesh image globally.

She directed the envoys to take required measures to make sure Bangladesh can march ahead on the world stage keeping its head high.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present on the dais while Foreign Secretary Masusd Bin Momen moderated the conference.   

Bangladeshi High Commissioner in South Africa, Noor-E-Helal Saifur Rahman, Ambassador to Morocco,Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ambassador to Egypt Md. Monirul Islam, High Commission  to Mauritius, Rezina Ahmed, High  Commission to Nigeria Masudur Rahman, Ambassador to Algiers, Muhammad Zulqar Nain, High Commissioner to Kenya, Tareque Muhammad, Ambassador to, Libya Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Khairul Bashar, and Ambassador to Sudan, Tareq Ahmed, were also present in the conference.

