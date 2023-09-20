UNHCR welcomes South Korea's contribution of $1 million for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
"Since 2017, the government of the Republic of Korea has provided $3-5 million annually to the Rohingyas and their host communities in Bangladesh, in close cooperation with the Government of Bangladesh and international organizations. Korea appreciates UNHCR's humanitarian activity of providing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as cleaner energy", said Park Young-sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh.
Since spearheading LPG distribution in 2018 as an alternative to cooking with firewood collected from forests, UNHCR has helped reverse environmental degradation in and around the camps, while contributing to refugees' food security, nutrition, and health. LPG usage also decreases protection risks for refugee women and girls who no longer need to collect wood, and frees up time for children to attend school.
Six years after being forced to flee violence in Myanmar, some 930,000 Rohingya refugees are currently hosted in densely populated camps in Cox's Bazar, with an additional 30,000 refugees residing on Bhasan Char.