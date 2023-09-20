UNHCR welcomes South Korea's contribution of $1 million for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency, welcomed the contribution of $1 million from the Republic of Korea. This contribution strengthens UNHCR's efforts to provide protection and humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, said a press release.

"Having passed the six-year mark since the latest exodus from Myanmar in August 2017, the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh is a protracted situation, with almost one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh still reliant on humanitarian assistance for their daily needs," said Soo-Jin Rhee, UNHCR Deputy Representative.

"With this additional support from the Government and people of the Republic of Korea, UNHCR will be able to ensure the dignity and well-being of the refugees while they stay in Bangladesh. The Republic of Korea's commitment is all the more precious as we now face a significant reduction in financial support from the international community," she added.