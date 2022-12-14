UNHCR welcomes Italy's contribution of 3 million euros for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomed the contribution of 3 million euros by the Government of Italy for the continued protection and humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (13 December) by Enrico Nunziata, the ambassador of Italy in Bangladesh, and Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative, said a press release.

The contribution from Italy will enable UNHCR to provide protection services such as registration, access to justice, support for survivors of gender-based violence, community-based protection and child-friendly spaces. It will also empower the refugee communities, through education, by training teachers to implement the Myanmar curriculum in the camps, and skills development for women, to improve their resilience until they can return to Myanmar.

The funds will also support the delivering of essential services, such as shelter, health, nutrition, water and sanitation, as well as the provision of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a safe and clean source of cooking energy, a key contributor in the prevention of degradation of the environment in and around the camps.