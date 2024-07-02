UNHCR welcomes France's contribution for displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees cross a bamboo-made bridge during an ongoing heatwave in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh, 2 May, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Rohingya refugees cross a bamboo-made bridge during an ongoing heatwave in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 2 May, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The UNHCR, UN Refugee Agency, has welcomed the contribution of EUR1.5 million [equivalent to $1.6 million] from the government of France to support the organisation's efforts in providing humanitarian assistance and crucial protection services to Rohingyas in Bangladesh. 

With nearly one million displaced Rohingyas hosted in Bangladesh who continue to rely on humanitarian assistance, since their arrival from Myanmar in 2017, this contribution will provide crucial support in - strengthening refugee resilience through skills development; as well as support climate action through the provision of clean cooking energy, through provision of an alternative to firewood that helps prevent deforestation and carbon dioxide emissions, a UNHCR press release said.

"France is a steadfast supporter of the Rohingya refugee response. This generous contribution will support the humanitarian and protection needs of the Rohingya refugees, including their education and skills development," said Sumbul Rizvi, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

 "It will also support the host communities, who are on the frontlines of the climate and refugee situation, through successful rehabilitation of the environment and ecosystems of Cox's Bazar, by substantially reducing CO2 emissions," she added.

As France once again stands in solidarity with Rohingyas, UNHCR hopes this contribution will serve as a catalyst for other donors to follow suit, at a time of humanitarian funding shortfalls.

"France salutes Bangladesh for hosting nearly one million Rohingyas," said Marie Masdupuy, ambassador of France to Bangladesh. 

"We will continue to advocate for better opportunities for refugees, hoping for their safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation. Our top priorities go to addressing the growing insecurity in the camps and incidents of refoulement to Burma, as well as improving livelihoods for Rohingyas", she added.

