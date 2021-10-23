UNHCR urges Bangladesh to improve security in Rohingya camps

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged Bangladesh authorities to take immediate measures to improve the security in the Rohingya camps.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said it is extremely concerned by another violent attack that took place in the early morning of 22 October, resulting in the death of at least seven refugees and an unspecified number of injured, including children.

Those with injuries are currently receiving medical care.

"This includes the arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law of those responsible for instigating and committing these violent attacks," read the statement.

"Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh seeking safety and security from violence. A large majority – some 80 percent – are women and children," the UN agency said.