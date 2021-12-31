UNHCR to hand over ICU management to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 10:47 am

Related News

UNHCR to hand over ICU management to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital 

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 10:47 am
UNHCR to hand over ICU management to Cox&#039;s Bazar Sadar Hospital 

The Cox's Bazar Sadar District Hospital will take on the management of the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) set up by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on 1 January 

UNHCR funded and established the ICU in Cox's Bazar to provide lifesaving services during the Covid-19 pandemic, reads a press release. 

"The pandemic was a great challenge for all of us and we managed to serve the people due to a successful coordination and cooperation with UNHCR. The ICU beds have helped to save many lives. We appreciate all the support from UNHCR to set up the facility. It has helped us to improve the health support system towards the people in Cox's Bazar", said Dr Md Mominur Rahman, superintendent, Cox's Bazar Sadar District Hospital.

UNHCR procured medical equipment, installed oxygen delivery systems, provided medical supplies including medicine, personal protective equipment and financed the facility from June 2020 to December 2021. UNHCR also funded the positions of 115 medical staff, and UNHCR partners – Relief International and Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) provided additional staff and meals for patients.

Service capacities were expanded with the provision of 38 beds for the intensive care unit (ICU), high dependency unit (HDU) and patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms. UNHCR with WHO's technical support, also established a laboratory within the ICU to ensure rapid turn-around of results, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We are handing over the management of the ICU to the Sadar District Hospital, but it does not mean the end of our friendship and collaboration. We will continue our support to improve health services in this city by constructing an outpatient department that will soon allow access to a number of specialized services", shared Ita Schuette, Head of UNHCR's Suboffice in Cox's Bazar, reiterating the organization's commitment to support the health response in the district.

Since the ICU started operating, 1,137 patients have been treated. The majority, over 80%, were Bangladeshi citizens residing in Cox's Bazar district and nearby areas. Rohingya refugees who were referred from the camps also benefitted from the services.

The success of the ICU is a result of the strong partnership between UNHCR and the Sadar District Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the office of the Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon, and the RRRC – Refugee Health Unit. The rapid response was made possible by generous donations of countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, among others.

Health

UNHCR / ICU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

51m | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

2h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

2h | Features
Three ways to cook duck this holiday season

Three ways to cook duck this holiday season

4h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

15h | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

16h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

17h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming