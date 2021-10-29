UNHCR donates vehicles to APBn to improve security at Rohingya camps

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
29 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 07:59 pm

Related News

UNHCR donates vehicles to APBn to improve security at Rohingya camps

TBS Report 
29 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 07:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated three vehicles to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) to ensure quick actions in controlling the law and order at Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar.
 
The commanding officers of 8th, 14th and 16th Armed Police Battalion, on Thursday, received the keys of the vehicles at the office of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) in Cox's Bazar.
 
Ita Schuette, head of UNHCR office in Cox's Bazar, Shah Rezwan Hayat, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner in Cox's Bazar, Md Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th APBn, Shihab Kaiser Khan, commander of the 8th APBn, and Md Tariqul Islam, commander of the 16th APBn, and other officials were present at the handover ceremony. 
 
At the programme, Ita Schuette praised the role of the officials of APBn, who is the in-charge of the Rohingya camps; especially for arresting the key accused of Rohingya leader Muhibullah murder case. 
 
Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat thanked UNHCR for providing the vehicles to APBn.  He hoped the cooperation would continue in the future in all activities at the Rohingya camps.
 
Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th APBn, said these vehicles would speed up the battalion's actions in maintaining the law and order at the Rohingya camps. 
 
 

Top News

APBn / UNHCR / Cox's Bazar / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun