UNHCR donates vehicles to APBn to improve security at Rohingya camps

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated three vehicles to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) to ensure quick actions in controlling the law and order at Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar.



The commanding officers of 8th, 14th and 16th Armed Police Battalion, on Thursday, received the keys of the vehicles at the office of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) in Cox's Bazar.



Ita Schuette, head of UNHCR office in Cox's Bazar, Shah Rezwan Hayat, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner in Cox's Bazar, Md Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th APBn, Shihab Kaiser Khan, commander of the 8th APBn, and Md Tariqul Islam, commander of the 16th APBn, and other officials were present at the handover ceremony.



At the programme, Ita Schuette praised the role of the officials of APBn, who is the in-charge of the Rohingya camps; especially for arresting the key accused of Rohingya leader Muhibullah murder case.



Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat thanked UNHCR for providing the vehicles to APBn. He hoped the cooperation would continue in the future in all activities at the Rohingya camps.



Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th APBn, said these vehicles would speed up the battalion's actions in maintaining the law and order at the Rohingya camps.



