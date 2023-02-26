UNGA resolution on Ukraine: Dhaka says 'constrained to abstain'

Bangladesh has said it believes that any meaningful and sustainable solution to the current conflict must need "intensive" diplomatic engagement and "dialogue" between the parties involved in the conflict.

"To our opinion, this important practical point is missing in the resolution. Therefore, we were constrained to abstain," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters today.

Sharing Dhaka's arguments in favour of abstention on UNGA resolution on "just peace in Ukraine," she said guided by Bangabandhu's philosophy of "friendship to all and malice towards none," Bangladesh pursues a peace-centric foreign policy, which is based on the principles of respect for sovereign equality and territorial integrity of all states, peaceful settlement of international disputes, and respect for the principles enunciated in the Charter of the United Nations.

Bangladesh continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine, particularly the loss of civilian lives, deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict zone, and consequential socio- economic fallout around the globe, Sabrin said.

"We call for a cessation of hostilities and remain steadfast in our commitment that purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld at any cost," she said.

In this regard, the foreign ministry spokesperson said they see the importance of urging the UN Secretary-General and Member States to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in the proposed resolution.

"We also firmly believe that peaceful settlement of international disputes must be complied with universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without exception," she said.

The ultimate objective of the latest resolution was to seek a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday that demands Russia leave Ukraine.

Thirty-two countries including Bangladesh, India, China, Iran, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstained from voting while seven countries including Russia voted against the resolution.

A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution.