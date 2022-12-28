Unfit bus leaves parts of the city in traffic chaos

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

Unfit bus leaves parts of the city in traffic chaos

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 11:52 am
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

City commuters endured severe traffic gridlock during the morning rush hours on Wednesday due to an unfit bus that broke down in the middle of a busy road.

"A long-haul bus broke down in the middle of the capital's Minto Road this morning causing a long tailback in and around the area," Shakib Hossain, assistant commissioner of Ramna Traffic zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told The Business Standard.

He said, "Office goers and people in rush at the morning hours had to suffer for around 30-40 minutes until the bus was removed from the road."

The official also claimed that the traffic situation has gotten back to normal now before it could turn too severe.

However, commuters are said to suffer a great deal due to the long wait while getting late for their regular business, like office and classes.

An office-goer of the Motijheel commercial area, Aminul Masud, told The Business Standard that It took him around one hour and forty-six minutes to reach Shapla Chattar from the Mohakhali Icddr,b area.

Top News

Traffic gridlock / Dhaka traffic / Traffic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

2h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

17m | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

3h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

1h | TBS Entertainment
‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

14h | TBS SPORTS
Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

2h | TBS Stories
A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction