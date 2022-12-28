Unfit bus leaves parts of the city in traffic chaos

City commuters endured severe traffic gridlock during the morning rush hours on Wednesday due to an unfit bus that broke down in the middle of a busy road.

"A long-haul bus broke down in the middle of the capital's Minto Road this morning causing a long tailback in and around the area," Shakib Hossain, assistant commissioner of Ramna Traffic zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told The Business Standard.

He said, "Office goers and people in rush at the morning hours had to suffer for around 30-40 minutes until the bus was removed from the road."

The official also claimed that the traffic situation has gotten back to normal now before it could turn too severe.

However, commuters are said to suffer a great deal due to the long wait while getting late for their regular business, like office and classes.

An office-goer of the Motijheel commercial area, Aminul Masud, told The Business Standard that It took him around one hour and forty-six minutes to reach Shapla Chattar from the Mohakhali Icddr,b area.