The undying spirit of a soldier, paralysed Kaniz now a major 

It was back in 2011 when Kaniz Fatema joined the Bangladesh Army with the aim to serve her motherland to the best of her abilities.

But all her dreams were shattered, hopes gone when she broke her spinal cord during training at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) on 18 September, 2012.

Following that tragic incident, it became impossible for her to continue with regular army activities.

However, Captain Kaniz, a fearless woman, a born fighter, did not want to give up.

She was adamant to work for Bangladesh's protection and decided not to fall prey to her adversities.

Such indomitable zeal of Kaniz Fatema was rewarded as she got commissioned under special consideration in 2013.

Being in a wheelchair, Kaniz – with her stubbornness, sheer mental strength and the help of colleagues – was able to carry out her army routines with utmost spontaneousness.

As a recognition of her remarkable and exemplary service, the Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed has promoted her to the rank of major.

An event was held at the Multipurpose Complex at Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday to honour Kaniz and her undying spirit and passion.

Senior army officials along with all the formation commanders were present at the special occasion, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Army believes that Kaniz's story and her achievements, despite all the hardships and setbacks, will inspire every woman as a shining example of hope and courage.

