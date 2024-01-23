UNDP will increase activities in environment, forest development: Environment minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will increase its activities in Bangladesh for the development of the country's overall environment and forests and to combat climate change.

He said the current government will work closely with UNDP to implement the National Adaptation Plan and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan in this regard.

The minister of Environment expressed this hope in a meeting with a delegation led by the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Stephan Liler in his office room at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Environment minister said that the government is keen to work with UNDP to implement waste-free schools and villages programmes. He said that the two sides will also work together on biodiversity conservation, innovation and research, renewable energy, technology transfer and capacity building.

Resident representative of UNDP said, UNDP will work together in achieving Bangladesh's sustainable development goals, sensor-based monitoring, wetland conservation, waste management, etc.

At this time, among others, the Ministry of Additional Secretary (Development) Dr Fahmida Khanam, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Prasenjit Chakma, Strategic Communication and Outreach Specialist Kirtijai Pahari, Climate Change Specialist Maliha Muzammil, Program Specialist Arif M Faisal and others were present.

Earlier, a delegation of Dhaka Ahsania Mission led by Mostafizur Rahman, Lead Policy Advisor of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, paid a courtesy call on the minister.

At this time they discussed reducing the consumption of tobacco from Bangladesh.