UNDP, NGI to strengthen landslide early warning, rainfall monitoring systems in Cox's Bazar

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), will strengthen the landslide early warning and rainfall monitoring system in Cox's Bazar under a landslide risk management project funded by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka.

A stakeholder workshop on landslide risk management in Cox's Bazar was organised jointly by UNDP and NGI on Wednesday (21 June) in Cox's Bazar to discuss the risks of landslides in monsoon for both Rohingya and the host community and how to minimise the risks and build resilience, reads a press release.

Addressing the workshop as the chief guest, Muhammad Shaheen Imran, deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, said, "Cox's Bazar is prone to various natural hazards, and among them, landslides have emerged as a significant challenge. The increasing frequency and intensity of rainfall, coupled with deforestation and unplanned development, have heightened the vulnerability of this area to landslides, posing threats to both human lives and the environment.

"In the face of such a complex issue, it is crucial that we adopt a multi-dimensional approach that involves collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation. This workshop serves as an essential platform for us to come together, pool our expertise, and identify effective strategies to manage and mitigate landslide risks in Cox's Bazar."

He thanked UNDP, Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, and the Norwegian Embassy for this landslide early warning system in Cox's Bazar for mitigating the devastating impacts of landslides in the region.

The Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Espen Rikter-Svendsen, was also present in the workshop.

While speaking at the workshop, the ambassador said, "Climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction are key for reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As landslide is one of the most damaging and recurrent hazards in Cox's Bazar district and other Chittagong hill districts, the project will enhance the resilience of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar."

The ambassador emphasised on a collective approach to reducing landslide risk.

In his remarks, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller said, "The UNDP has been working on landslide risk management in Cox's Bazar since 2010 through the Comprehensive Disaster Management Programme. Since the Rohingya refugee influx in 2017, UNDP has also been implementing various initiatives to address landslide risks in Cox's Bazar.

"This ongoing project is not a new endeavour by UNDP; rather, it represents a culmination of collective knowledge gained from previous initiatives. We have designed this project focused on effective landslide risk management, collaborating with the government and other stakeholders for building resilience, safeguarding Rohingya and host communities from disasters and climate-related risks."

Stefan also said, "The UNDP aims to empower individuals, drive inclusive economic growth and build a brighter future for all inhabitants of Cox's Bazar district."

Pankaj Paul, national disaster risk specialist of UNDP Bangladesh, and Rajinder Kumar Bhasin from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute presented the keynote paper on localised landslide early warning and rainfall monitoring systems developed in partnership with the Geological Survey of Bangladesh and UNDP.

Arif Abdullah Khan, disaster and resilience programme specialist of UNDP Bangladesh, and Salma Aktar, director of Geological Survey of Bangladesh, also spoke in the workshop.

Under this project, the government and humanitarian agencies will have access to improved landslide early warning, risk assessment and rainfall monitoring to support planning and decision-making. Apart from that, the capacity of local government, humanitarian and first response agencies to manage landslide risks will be strengthened, and nature-based solutions will be adopted to reduce the landslide risks for both Rohingya and host communities.

Representatives from various organisations, including the Royal Norwegian Embassy, District Administration, Department of Disaster Management, disaster management committees at the district and upazila levels, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Geological Survey of Bangladesh, Inter-Sector Coordination Group, sectoral groups, UN agencies, and international and national NGOs participated in the stakeholder consultation workshop.