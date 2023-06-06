'Undivided India' map at new parliament: No reason for confusion, Dhaka waiting for official version from Delhi, says Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
06 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

'Undivided India' map at new parliament: No reason for confusion, Dhaka waiting for official version from Delhi, says Shahriar Alam

UNB
06 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 11:58 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said there is no reason to get confused over the reported map of "undivided India" at the new Indian parliament building – noting that Dhaka is waiting for an official version from Delhi.

"It's nothing to do with politics. There is nothing to get confused about it," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

For further clarification, Shahriar Alam said, they have asked Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to talk to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to get their official explanation.

The state minister said that so far they learnt, the map represents the era of the ancient Indian emperor Ashoka.

The new Indian parliament building is reportedly adorned with a mural of the map of the undivided India.

"What we have known as per from the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India is that this is a map of the Ashoka Empire and it was three hundred years before the birth of Christ," he said.

"It's a map of the area that existed at the time and it's a 'Mural' that depicts the journey of the people," Shahriar Alam said.

There may be cultural similarities, but it has nothing to do with politics, the state minister added.

Top News

Indian Parliament / Map

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

1h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

3h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers