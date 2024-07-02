Underpass construction: Hajj Camp-Airport Road closed for 4 months

The road from Hajj Camp to the airport railway line on Airport-Dakshinkhan Road in Dhaka will remain closed for four months to facilitate the construction of the "Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Pedestrian Underpass", authorities said today (2 July).

In a statement issued today, the authorities of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Pedestrian Underpass Construction Project made the announcement.

The statement said, "The connecting road from Hajj Camp to the airport railway line on Airport-Dakshinkhan Road will remain closed for 120 days from the date of publication of this notification under the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Pedestrian Underpass Construction Project."

The road is currently closed as per the announcement.

It further said that all types of vehicles and pedestrians are requested to use Kawla Road as an alternative road during that time.

The authorities expressed their sincere regret for the temporary road closure.