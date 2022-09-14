Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, India-Bangladesh ties will reach new heights: Doraiswami

Bangladesh

UNB
14 September, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:09 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected

India hopes that friendly relations with Bangladesh will reach new heights under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami made the remark during his farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganobhaban Wednesday (14 September).

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Indian High Commissioner said his country highly praises the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for strengthening the Bangladesh-India relations and the overall socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Noting that the bilateral tie has reached a new height, he said the relationship and friendship between the two countries would go much further under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Doraiswami said the next generations of the two countries can enjoy the benefits of the existing relations as it has already reached a new height.

Describing Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India as "very successful", he congratulated the Bangladesh PM for her fruitful tour.

The Indian envoy also put emphasis on trade and commerce during the meeting.

He extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the prime minister, her government and the people of Bangladesh for the support and guidance he received from Sheikh Hasina's government during his stay in Dhaka. "I thank you (PM) very very much," he was quoted as saying.

The prime minister said Bangladesh wants sustainable development of the entire South Asia for the sake of the greater benefits of the people of the region.

Noting there might be some issues of concern with neighbours, she said, "We can move forward by solving these issues of concern through discussions." 

She praised the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina recalled memories of her exile in India after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August, 1975.

Sheikh Hasina congratulated the outgoing Indian high commissioner on his new posting and wished him a bright and successful career.

At the meeting, the Indian high commissioner presented a portrait of Sheikh Hasina, while the premier gifted a book, saree and boat replica.

