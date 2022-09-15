Uncontested, Nasir to be Sylhet Zilla Parishad chairman 

Awami League-nominated candidate Nasir Uddin Khan will be elected chairman in the Sylhet Zilla Parishad elections, unopposed.

As no one else filed nomination papers for the post on Thursday, the last day for filing nomination papers, the win of the district Awami League general secretary in the election is almost certain.

Independent candidate Enamul Haque Sardar bought nomination papers for the post of Chairman but did not submit them.

Sylhet regional election officer Faisal Qadir said "Only Nasir Uddin Khan has submitted nomination papers for the post of chairman. Now we will scrutinise his nomination papers."

If all is okay with the scrutiny, he will be declared elected unopposed, the election officer added.

Enamul Haque Sardar said he decided not to run for office at the last moment, though he had purchased nomination papers.

Nasir Uddin Khan and party leaders submitted nomination papers to Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Mojibur Rahman, also the returning officer for the Zilla Parishad elections, on Thursday afternoon.

Sylhet District Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, City Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmad, General Secretary Zakir Hossain, Senior Vice President freedom fighter Abdul Khaliq, and District Awami League Senior Vice President, Ashfaq Ahmad, were present.

Four Awami League leaders sought the party nomination for the post of chairman in the Sylhet Zilla Parishad elections. However, only Nasir was nominated as the party candidate.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, scrutiny of nomination papers is on 18 September, appeals are from 19 to 21 September, appeals are disposed of from 22 to 24 September, the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is 25 September, symbol allocation is on 26 September, and voting is on 17 October.