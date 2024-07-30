‘Uncle my father is innocent. Please ask police to release him’: Relatives at DB gate search for the 'missing'

Bangladesh

Tousif Kaium
30 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 10:34 pm

Related News

‘Uncle my father is innocent. Please ask police to release him’: Relatives at DB gate search for the 'missing'

At least 20 people from various parts of Dhaka went to DB office since morning till 3pm in search of their missing family members

Tousif Kaium
30 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 10:34 pm
Several numbers of people arrived at DB office since morning in search of their missing family members. Photo: Tousif Kaium
Several numbers of people arrived at DB office since morning in search of their missing family members. Photo: Tousif Kaium

Bubbly Begum, 30, stood outside the DB Headquarters in Minto Road with her four daughters and mother-in-law. They have been waiting there for three hours since her husband, Nasir, a pick-up van driver, was picked up from their Rajabazar home this morning.

"My husband had nothing to do with the quota reform protests," Bubbly said to reporters present there.

Recalling the morning's events, Bubbly said, "I was outside when Nasir was still asleep. I received a call from my eldest daughter, Raisa, who told me that the police were taking their father away."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Around 11:30am, Nasir called from an unknown number to let them know he had been taken to the DB office in Minto Road. Bubbly rushed there.

"No one is listening to us here. I don't know what to do now," Bubbly said.

When Bubbly was talking to reporters, her 13-year-old daughter Raisa said, "Uncle, my father is innocent. He didn't participate in any protests during the quota movement. Please ask the police to release him."

Nasir's mother Romela Khatun, 58, was weeping intermittently. 

"We just want to see Nasir. The law enforcers are saying nothing," she said.

This reporter spent the day at the reception room of the DB office from morning until 3pm. At least 20 people from various parts of Dhaka went there in search of their missing family members. The reception staff, however, reported that they had no information about the detainees.

Kulsoom Begum, 45, had been waiting in the DB office reception since morning. She repeatedly asked police officers if her son was there but to no avail. 

"I have spoken to several officers since this morning, but no one has been able to tell me anything," she said.

Her son, Al-Amin, is a student in the English department at Al-Amin International University of Business, Agriculture, and Technology. 

Kulsoom said he was on his way to the passport office yesterday afternoon when he was picked up. "The police checked his phone and detained him."

"We contacted the Uttara West Police Station, and they said everyone was sent to the DB office. My son is innocent, and I just want to see him," she said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Harun-Or-Rashid could not be reached for comments despite multiple attempts over the phone.

Top News

Quota protest violence / DB office / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

3h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

4h | Features
The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

15h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos