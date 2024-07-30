‘Uncle my father is innocent. Please ask police to release him’: Relatives at DB gate search for the 'missing'

Several numbers of people arrived at DB office since morning in search of their missing family members. Photo: Tousif Kaium

Bubbly Begum, 30, stood outside the DB Headquarters in Minto Road with her four daughters and mother-in-law. They have been waiting there for three hours since her husband, Nasir, a pick-up van driver, was picked up from their Rajabazar home this morning.

"My husband had nothing to do with the quota reform protests," Bubbly said to reporters present there.

Recalling the morning's events, Bubbly said, "I was outside when Nasir was still asleep. I received a call from my eldest daughter, Raisa, who told me that the police were taking their father away."

Around 11:30am, Nasir called from an unknown number to let them know he had been taken to the DB office in Minto Road. Bubbly rushed there.

"No one is listening to us here. I don't know what to do now," Bubbly said.

When Bubbly was talking to reporters, her 13-year-old daughter Raisa said, "Uncle, my father is innocent. He didn't participate in any protests during the quota movement. Please ask the police to release him."

Nasir's mother Romela Khatun, 58, was weeping intermittently.

"We just want to see Nasir. The law enforcers are saying nothing," she said.

This reporter spent the day at the reception room of the DB office from morning until 3pm. At least 20 people from various parts of Dhaka went there in search of their missing family members. The reception staff, however, reported that they had no information about the detainees.

Kulsoom Begum, 45, had been waiting in the DB office reception since morning. She repeatedly asked police officers if her son was there but to no avail.

"I have spoken to several officers since this morning, but no one has been able to tell me anything," she said.

Her son, Al-Amin, is a student in the English department at Al-Amin International University of Business, Agriculture, and Technology.

Kulsoom said he was on his way to the passport office yesterday afternoon when he was picked up. "The police checked his phone and detained him."

"We contacted the Uttara West Police Station, and they said everyone was sent to the DB office. My son is innocent, and I just want to see him," she said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Harun-Or-Rashid could not be reached for comments despite multiple attempts over the phone.