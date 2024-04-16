UNB to host AsiaNet Conference in Dhaka in Nov 

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

AsiaNet, a leading multinational news distribution network, recently held its Board Meeting at the Carlton City Hotel in Singapore on April 9. The meeting was pivotal, covering essential updates and strategic decisions that will guide the organisation's direction in the coming months.

During this session, AsiaNet provided a comprehensive financial update for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 (July - December 2023) and discussed traffic metrics for the calendar year 2023.

AsiaNet Co-Chairmen Tatsuya Nagasaki (Kyodo) and Bruce Davidson (Medianet), Amrita Sidhu (Medianet), Pannee Yongpiyakul (dataxet) along with representatives from major wire services like Kyodo, Xinhua, PTI, Bernama were present in this hybrid in-person and virtual meeting. UNB Editor-in-Chief Enayetullah Khan and Executive Editor Nahar Khan were also present.

A major resolution from the meeting was the decision to host the next AsiaNet Conference in Dhaka. This event, scheduled for November 2024, will be the first time the conference is held in the capital of Bangladesh, marking a significant milestone for the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) as the host.

AsiaNet is renowned for its expansive digital and social media reach, high-quality email, and news wire services. Utilising a powerful network of international news agencies, AsiaNet ensures unparalleled distribution across various media landscapes. Currently, the network boasts partnerships with 12 national news agencies, offering 198 distribution channels across 12 languages, making it an essential tool for organisations seeking a robust international media presence.

This recent board meeting not only underscores AsiaNet's commitment to enhancing its services but also sets the stage for future growth and increased media collaboration across continents. The upcoming conference in Dhaka is anticipated to further solidify AsiaNet's position as a pivotal platform in global news distribution, facilitating a broader dialogue on media and communication technologies.

AsiaNet / UNB

