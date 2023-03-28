Unani pharmacy fined Tk1.5 lakh for keeping unauthorised medicines

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:48 pm

The Chattogram district administration, in a raid, seized huge drugs and fined Varieties Unani Dawakhana Tk1.5 lakh for keeping unauthorised drugs in the ​​city's Kazir Dewri area.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Pratik Dutta, assisted by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), and the Directorate General of Drug Administration, conducted the drive on Tuesday.

Pratik Dutta said, "During the raid, we seized a huge number of love drugs, diabetes drugs, drugs for piles, syphilis, gonorrhoea, various types of ointments, and painkilling oils from the Unani drugs store."

The medicines were sold with the labelling "Varieties Unani" and its manager could not show any documents for making the medicines, he added.

"Besides, the drug store was seen selling honey using a fake BSTI logo without taking its approval. We seized those unauthorised drugs, honey worth about Tk2 lakh, and fined its manager Tk1.5 lakh," he added. 

He also said a model pharmacy named QPS in the city's GEC intersection was fined Tk30,000 for not having a pharmacist, evading customs duty, and selling substandard cosmetics.
 

